$119,888+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT, Z51, *NO LUX TAX*, PERF EXHAUST, MEM LIFT
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT, Z51, *NO LUX TAX*, PERF EXHAUST, MEM LIFT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$119,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,187KM
VIN 1G1YB2D48R5101852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CSZK
- Mileage 2,187 KM
Vehicle Description
NO LUXURY TAX! Low Mileage! Memory lift, Z51 PKG, Performance exhaust...This car is like new!
This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.This low mileage coupe has just 2,187 kms. It's arctic white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Chevrolet Corvette