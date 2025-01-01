$33,079+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Low Mileage
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,500KM
VIN 3GNAXUEGXRL212246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lakeshore Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1546
- Mileage 18,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This low mileage SUV has just 18,500 kms. It's lakeshore blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT steps things up with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Chevrolet Equinox