2024 Chevrolet Equinox
RS - Power Liftgate
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
RS - Power Liftgate
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
35,257KM
VIN 3GNAXWEG2RS182306
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This 2024 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This extremely competent Chevy Equinox is a rewarding SUV that doubles down on versatility, practicality and all-round reliability. The dazzling exterior styling is sure to turn heads, while the well-equipped interior is put together with great quality, for a relaxing ride every time. This 2024 Equinox is sure to be loved by the whole family.This SUV has 35,257 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is RS. The RS trim of the Equinox adds in blacked out exterior styling elements, with a power liftgate for rear cargo access, blind spot detection and dual-zone climate control, and is decked with great standard features such as front heated seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with active noise cancellation. Safety on the road is assured with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tail lamps, LED
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Trim, Black lower window
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
Ornamentation, RS badge
BOWTIE EMBLEMS, BLACK, FRONT AND REAR
Cold Air Grille Shutter includes seasonal lower grille cover
Mechanical
All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, front and rear with e-boost
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Confidence & Convenience Package includes (B26) Driver Confidence II Package and (ZQ2) Driver Convenience Package content
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Chevrolet Equinox