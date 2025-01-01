Menu
2024 Chevrolet Malibu

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
37,129KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2RF237589

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,129 KM

Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This sedan has 37,129 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is 1LT. This Malibu RS adds black grille inserts, a rear spoiler and black Chevy bowties, exclusive larger aluminum wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a power driver seat. It also includes all the essential modern technology like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet Connected Access and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, a rear-view camera, 6-speaker system audio system and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Aluminum Wheels

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

High Beam Assist
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
