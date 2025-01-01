$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,127KM
VIN 3GCUDFED3RG166686
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate!
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.This pickup has 27,127 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Black Bowtie, (front grille)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Fog lamps, front, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Tailgate, standard
Bumper, front (High gloss black.)
Bumper, rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles, body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Mirror caps, painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel (LED)
Taillamps, LED with signature, animation and incandescent reverse lights
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Suspension Package, Z71 Off-Road equipment with 2" lift. Includes (Z7X) Off-Road suspension with 2" lift and monotube shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, (K47) heavy-duty air filter and Z71 hard badge
Transfer case, two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with V8 engines.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
3 Years of Remote Access. The Remote Access Plan gives you simplified remote control of your properly equipped vehicle and unlocks a variety of great features in your myChevrolet mobile app. See dealer for details. (Does not include emergency or securi...
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500