Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Silverado 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the Silverado 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 22,657 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HDs trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

22,657 KM

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
22,657KM
VIN 1GC4YREY6RF165803

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1037A
  • Mileage 22,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Silverado 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the Silverado 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 22,657 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Chrome Accents
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Bedliner
EZ-lift tailgate
HD Rear View Camera

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

