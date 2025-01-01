$34,926+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$34,926
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,025KM
VIN KL79MUSL6RB054248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fountain Blue
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3930A
- Mileage 15,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $35974 - Our Price is just $34926!
This 2024 Trailblazer is ready to be the next member of your crew, leading the charge to stoked moments. This 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 15,025 kms. It's fountain blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is RS. This Trailblazer RS trim steps things up with Evotex seating upholstery, a Cold Weather Package that adds heated driver and front passenger seats and a heated steering wheel, and also includes blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert with rear park assist. It's also loaded with great standard features like an 11-inch diagonal HD infotainment screen with wireless Apple and Android Auto, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, SiriusXM satellite radio, and an 8-inch digital driver's display. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and IntelliBeam high beam assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leatherette shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,408 mm
Overall Width: 1,808 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,366 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking
Overall height: 1,668 mm
Dash Trim : Leatherette/piano black
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,541 L
Rear Hip Room : 1,161 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Wireless Mirroring
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Overall Length : 4,421 mm
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer