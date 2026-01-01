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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,898KM
VIN KL79MRSL6RB180462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6254
- Mileage 71,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay!
This 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.
This SUV has 71,898 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT AWD. This Trailblazer LT AWD trim steps things up with a Cold Weather Package that adds heated driver and front passenger seats and a heated steering wheel, and also includes blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert with rear park assist. It's also loaded with great standard features like an 11-inch diagonal HD infotainment screen with wireless Apple and Android Auto, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, SiriusXM satellite radio, and an 8-inch digital driver's display. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and IntelliBeam high beam assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.
This SUV has 71,898 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT AWD. This Trailblazer LT AWD trim steps things up with a Cold Weather Package that adds heated driver and front passenger seats and a heated steering wheel, and also includes blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert with rear park assist. It's also loaded with great standard features like an 11-inch diagonal HD infotainment screen with wireless Apple and Android Auto, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, SiriusXM satellite radio, and an 8-inch digital driver's display. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and IntelliBeam high beam assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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$25,888
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer