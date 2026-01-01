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<b>Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.<br> <br>This SUV has 59,803 km. Its Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SFRpT5pz0a0qMbyCdw3yAPEQqRhjGuq+ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Traxs trim level is LT. This Trax 1LT features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Chevrolet Trax

59,803 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14405581

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,803KM
VIN KL77LHE24RC236108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6158
  • Mileage 59,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.

This SUV has 59,803 km. It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. This Trax 1LT features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/


Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX

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613-592-9221

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$25,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2024 Chevrolet Trax