$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford Bronco
Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels - Sunroof
2024 Ford Bronco
Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,522KM
VIN 1FMDE7BHXRLA76217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4233
- Mileage 7,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2024 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2024 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2024 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 7,522 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend comes with unique aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, front fog lamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, in addition to fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE7BHXRLA76217.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2024 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2024 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 7,522 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Big Bend comes with unique aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, front fog lamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, in addition to fantastic standard features such as off-roading suspension, a comprehensive terrain management system with switchable drive modes, a manual targa composite 1st row sunroof, a manual convertible hard top with fixed rollover protection, a flip-up rear window, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch LCD screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE7BHXRLA76217.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats 6,373 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT 92,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 17,000 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 Ford Bronco