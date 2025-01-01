Menu
Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!

This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This 4X4 pickup has 28,122 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our F-150s trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2LPXRKE10153.

Price is plus HST and licence only.

2024 Ford F-150

28,122 KM

2024 Ford F-150

STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4

2024 Ford F-150

STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
28,122KM
VIN 1FTEW2LPXRKE10153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4839
  • Mileage 28,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!

This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This 4X4 pickup has 28,122 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our F-150's trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2LPXRKE10153.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2024 Ford F-150