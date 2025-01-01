$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
XLT - Climate Control - Navigation
2024 Ford F-150
XLT - Climate Control - Navigation
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
24,225KM
VIN 1FTFW3L86RKE17328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4840
- Mileage 24,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot!
This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This pickup has 24,225 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, Navigation, Sync 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L86RKE17328.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
