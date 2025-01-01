$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY Platinum - Low Mileage
2024 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY Platinum - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,284KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT1REC93016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Power Running Boards, B&O Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, HUD, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-450 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-450 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.This low mileage sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has just 15,284 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This F-450 Platinum is embellished with chrome exterior accents and unique exterior styling, with power running boards, adaptive cruise control, a driver's heads-up display and retractable rear steps, along with Platinum-themed leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, up-fitter switches, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, B&o Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hud, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT1REC93016.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-450 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-450 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.This low mileage sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has just 15,284 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This F-450 Platinum is embellished with chrome exterior accents and unique exterior styling, with power running boards, adaptive cruise control, a driver's heads-up display and retractable rear steps, along with Platinum-themed leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, up-fitter switches, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a surround camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Running Boards, B&o Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hud, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT1REC93016.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HUD
B&O Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats 6,373 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT 92,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 17,000 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 Ford F-450