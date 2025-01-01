$64,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Genesis GV80
3.5T Prestige AWD 5P - Premium Audio
2024 Genesis GV80
3.5T Prestige AWD 5P - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$64,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,898KM
VIN KMUHCESC9RU204961
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay!
With a stately design and a serene, leather-lined cabin, this 2024 GV80 is the perfect flagship for the Genesis SUV lineup. This 2024 Genesis GV80 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 GV80 showcases Genesis's unique approach to luxury and stands out among its rivals for requiring so few compromises. From the moment you open the driver's door, the GV80's interior impresses with lap-of-luxury amenities and finishes. If you're looking for a premium SUV that's just as posh as renowned European rivals, this 2024 GV80 is worth a close look, especially because its unique approach to luxury sets it apart from the rest in this segment.This SUV has 33,898 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our GV80's trim level is 3.5T Prestige AWD 5P. This 3.5T Prestige trim steps things up with a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, genuine quilted Nappa leather seats and adaptive suspension, and treats you to great standard features such as an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment and smart posture care, a heated leather steering wheel, voice-activated dual zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and an expansive 14.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Autom inbuilt navigation, and Genesis Connected Services. A bright and immersive driver's heads up display relays vital information when needed, in tandem with great safety features like remote smart parking assistant, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a 360-camera system, evasive steering assist, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a stately design and a serene, leather-lined cabin, this 2024 GV80 is the perfect flagship for the Genesis SUV lineup. This 2024 Genesis GV80 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 GV80 showcases Genesis's unique approach to luxury and stands out among its rivals for requiring so few compromises. From the moment you open the driver's door, the GV80's interior impresses with lap-of-luxury amenities and finishes. If you're looking for a premium SUV that's just as posh as renowned European rivals, this 2024 GV80 is worth a close look, especially because its unique approach to luxury sets it apart from the rest in this segment.This SUV has 33,898 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our GV80's trim level is 3.5T Prestige AWD 5P. This 3.5T Prestige trim steps things up with a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, genuine quilted Nappa leather seats and adaptive suspension, and treats you to great standard features such as an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment and smart posture care, a heated leather steering wheel, voice-activated dual zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and an expansive 14.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Autom inbuilt navigation, and Genesis Connected Services. A bright and immersive driver's heads up display relays vital information when needed, in tandem with great safety features like remote smart parking assistant, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, a 360-camera system, evasive steering assist, and front and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Collision Alert
Evasive steering assist
Climate Contr
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Toyota RAV4 Base - Power Windows - Power Doors 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL CVT 177,799 KM $4,457 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 126,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$64,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Genesis GV80