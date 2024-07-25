2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Four Wheel Drive

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Automatic Stop/Start

Exhaust, single outlet

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Pickup bed

Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Auto-locking rear differential

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner

Suspension Package, High Capacity

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84...

Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine, (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)