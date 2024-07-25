$76,626+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation - Assist Steps
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation - Assist Steps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$76,626
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTUUCED1RZ302456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour JET BLK CLTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1388
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
X31 Off-Road and Protection Package, Assist Steps!
At Myers, we believe in giving our customers the power of choice. When you choose to shop with a Myers Auto Group dealership, you dont just have access to one inventory, youve got the purchasing power of an entire auto group behind you!
This 2024 Sierra 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.
This summit white crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: X31 Off-road And Protection Package, Assist Steps. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Incentives expire 2024-07-25. See dealer for details.
Myers Kanata Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc is a great place to find quality used cars, trucks and SUVs. We also feature over a selection of over 50 used vehicles along with 30 certified pre-owned vehicles. Our Ottawa Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership is confident that you'll be able to find your next used vehicle at Myers Kanata Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. You will always find our inventory updated with the latest models. Our team believes in giving nothing but the best to our customers. Visit our Ottawa GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick dealership and get all the information you need today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
At Myers, we believe in giving our customers the power of choice. When you choose to shop with a Myers Auto Group dealership, you dont just have access to one inventory, youve got the purchasing power of an entire auto group behind you!
This 2024 Sierra 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details.
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Sierra 1500 is ready for whatever.
This summit white crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: X31 Off-road And Protection Package, Assist Steps. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Incentives expire 2024-07-25. See dealer for details.
Myers Kanata Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc is a great place to find quality used cars, trucks and SUVs. We also feature over a selection of over 50 used vehicles along with 30 certified pre-owned vehicles. Our Ottawa Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership is confident that you'll be able to find your next used vehicle at Myers Kanata Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. You will always find our inventory updated with the latest models. Our team believes in giving nothing but the best to our customers. Visit our Ottawa GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick dealership and get all the information you need today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84...
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine, (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating, heated driver and front outboard passenger
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) interior power outlet)
Power outlet, interior power outlet, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Grille (Body colour header with gloss black mesh grille insert bars.)
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Additional Features
ASSIST STEPS
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
X31 Off-Road and Protection Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus Package - Heated Seats 62,290 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT - Power Windows - Low Mileage 72,184 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 3.6 FSI - Cooled Seats 92,264 KM $34,038 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$76,626
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 GMC Sierra 1500