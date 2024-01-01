$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2024 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,882KM
VIN 1GKS2BKT2RR133653
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1404
- Mileage 11,882 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start!
This 2024 GMC Yukon is for sale today in Kanata.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 11,882 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a cooled leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2024 GMC Yukon