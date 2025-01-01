$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Pilot
Touring - Low Mileage
2024 Honda Pilot
Touring - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,140KM
VIN 5FNYG1H75RB502734
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2024 Honda Pilot is well-suited for anyone who wants the practicality of a minivan, but with more stylish looks. This 2024 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 18,140 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Revel in luxury and refinement in this Pilot Touring, which comes standard with unique machined aluminum wheels, a dual-panel glass sunroof with a power sunshade, a sonorous 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, perforated leather-trimmed seating upholstery, voice activated dual-zone front climate control, and a driver's heads up display. Connectivity is handled via a 9-inch infotainment screen with Honda Satellite-linked navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include an aerial view camera system, HondaLink Assist Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning and rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Seatback Storage Pockets
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat adjustment w/power lumbar support, 4-way power passenger's seat adjustment and driver's seat position memory
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Chrome Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P255/50R20 105H AS
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,810 kgs (6,195 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.167 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 24V DOHC w/Dual VTC -inc: idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: Shift-by-Wire (SBW), steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Integrated Drive Modes (IDM) for sport, normal, econ, snow, tow, trail and sand
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Fixed Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Honda Pilot