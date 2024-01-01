Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This high tech SUV is compatible with pretty much anything, even adventure. This 2024 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 9,780 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Konas trim level is Preferred AWD. This Kona Preferred AWD rewards you with all-weather usability and steps things up with a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and upgraded aluminum wheels, along with standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear LED lights, remote engine start, and an immersive dual-LCD dash display with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluelink+ selective service internet access. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision mitigation.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Hyundai KONA

9,780 KM

$33,066

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD - Low Mileage

2024 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$33,066

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,780KM
VIN KM8HBCAB3RU111190

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$33,066

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Hyundai KONA