$33,066+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
2024 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,801KM
VIN KM8HCCAB6RU131883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights
With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2024 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This SUV has 19,801 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. This Kona Preferred AWD with the Trend Package rewards you with all-weather usability and steps things up with a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and upgraded aluminum wheels, along with standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear LED lights, remote engine start, and an immersive dual-LCD dash display with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluelink+ selective service internet access. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$33,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Hyundai KONA