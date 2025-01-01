Menu
With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2024 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for lifes next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 50 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Location

Used
50KM
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A0077
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With incredible safety features that help you stay on the road, this Kona lets you get further and see more than ever before. This 2024 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With more versatility than its tiny stature lets on, this Kona is ready to prove that big things can come in small packages. With an incredibly long feature list, this Kona is incredibly safe and comfortable, compatible with just about anything, and ready for life's next big adventure. For distilled perfection in the busy crossover SUV segment, this Kona is the obvious choice.This low mileage SUV has just 50 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
