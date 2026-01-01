$38,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate - Cooled Seats
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$38,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,840KM
VIN 5NTJEDAF0RH099971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1717
- Mileage 22,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
Head turning styling and genuine practicality make this Santa Cruz the perfect companion for the urban dweller. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.
This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 22,840 km. It's Twilight Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Ultimate. This Santa Cruz with the Ultimate package comes standard with ventilated and heated front bucket seats, a 360-degree surround camera system, leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and side steps. This amazing truck also offers a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Head turning styling and genuine practicality make this Santa Cruz the perfect companion for the urban dweller. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.
This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 22,840 km. It's Twilight Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Ultimate. This Santa Cruz with the Ultimate package comes standard with ventilated and heated front bucket seats, a 360-degree surround camera system, leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and side steps. This amazing truck also offers a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Exterior
Sunroof
side steps
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Tires: 245/50R20 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20" x 7.5J Black Aluminum
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,600 kg
732.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 GMC Terrain SLE - Bluetooth 214,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 83,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 58,316 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$38,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz