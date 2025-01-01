$45,079+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
XRT - Low Mileage
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
XRT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$45,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,200KM
VIN 5NMP3DGL5RH062973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serenity White
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
For adventure, readiness, and outstanding style, this 2024 Santa Fe is an easy choice. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2024 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2024 Santa Fe was made for you.This low mileage SUV has just 19,200 kms. It's serenity white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is XRT. Standard features on this Santa FE XRT include a glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and a 12.3-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and front and rear collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe