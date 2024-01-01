$36,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Hyundai Tucson
TREND
2024 Hyundai Tucson
TREND
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$36,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,060KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCDE0RU329673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,060 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Tow Package
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2024 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 14,060 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Trend. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leatherette-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2024 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2024 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 14,060 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Trend. Step up to this Tucson with the Trend Package and be treated to leatherette-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring CVT 38,403 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry LE 132,990 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van 126" WB 91,584 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Hyundai Tucson