Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this SUV is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 9,761 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucson Hybrids trim level is N-Line. This Tucson Hybrid N-Line trim adds on exterior trim upgrades and offers amazing features, including an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

9,761 KM

Details Description

$43,066

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

N-Line - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

N-Line - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$43,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,761KM
VIN KM8JCCD10RU192604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this SUV is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This low mileage SUV has just 9,761 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is N-Line. This Tucson Hybrid N-Line trim adds on exterior trim upgrades and offers amazing features, including an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights 64,526 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 53,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid