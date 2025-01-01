$41,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Sunroof
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$41,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,561KM
VIN KM8JCCD12RU180907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silv
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1022A
- Mileage 24,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this SUV is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 24,561 kms. It's shimmering silv in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. Taking things a step further, this Tucson Hybrid with the Ultimate trim adds memory settings for front seat positions, voice-activated dual-zone climate control and an aerial view camera system, and also includes an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Hyundai Tucson Hybrid questions every detail with a relentless effort to improve your driving experience. This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this SUV is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 24,561 kms. It's shimmering silv in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. Taking things a step further, this Tucson Hybrid with the Ultimate trim adds memory settings for front seat positions, voice-activated dual-zone climate control and an aerial view camera system, and also includes an automatic full-time all-wheel drive system, an express open/close glass sunroof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated leather seats with 8-way power adjustment and 2-way lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, a power-operated smart rear liftgate with proximity cargo access, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation with voice-activation, and a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system. Road safety is taken care of, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian & cyclist detection, rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and a rear view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Toyota RAV4 Base - Power Windows - Power Doors 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback 1.6 SL CVT 177,799 KM $4,457 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 83,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$41,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid