2024 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
588KM
VIN KMHRC8A34RU318694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0137
- Mileage 588 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
A forward thinking small SUV for a fast-paced life, this 2024 Venue gets the job done. This 2024 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2024 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2024 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 588 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred. This Venue Preferred steps it up with blind spot detection, remote engine start, roof rack rails, and a heated steering wheel, along with heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
