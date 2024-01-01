$24,066+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
2024 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$24,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,488KM
VIN KMHRC8A32RU310352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black, Stitched Cloth Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Rear Camera
With amazing cargo space paired to an amazing performer like this 2024 Hyundai Venue, you can get it all done. This 2024 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2024 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2024 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 22,488 kms. It's abyss black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred. This Venue Preferred steps it up with blind spot detection, remote engine start, roof rack rails, and a heated steering wheel, along with heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$24,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Hyundai Venue