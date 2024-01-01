$37,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia K5
2024 Kia K5
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,495KM
VIN 5XXG64J22RG252932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11702A
- Mileage 22,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39139 - Our Price is just $37999!
Refined looks and a generous offering of standard features make this Kia K5 a great family-sedan. This 2024 Kia K5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Kia K5 is classified as a family sedan, but its exciting design and punch performance allude to something sexier. Its daring design evokes sportiness and luxuriousness, and the sleek-looking silhouette is a legitimate head-turner. The cabin is elegantly appointed and loaded with desirable technology and safety features. For a seriously capable midsize sedan with incredible performance and good looks to boot, this 2024 K5 is an excellent choice.This sedan has 22,495 kms. It's ebony black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Kia Connect Tracker System
4G LTE Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, memory driver seat, power passenger seat w/lumbar support and front height adjuster
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Rear View Monitor w/Parking Guidance-Dynamic (RVM w/PG) Back-Up Camera
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Jt: Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/45R18
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.65 Axle Ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC I4 CVVD
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers, 10.25" display, Kia Connect, satellite radio, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth w/voice recognition
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Kia K5