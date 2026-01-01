$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus NX
350 - Sunroof - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2024 Lexus NX
350 - Sunroof - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,566KM
VIN 2T2KGCEZXRC038718
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!
Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen, but take one look at this Lexus NX and it's clear this one is something special. This 2024 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 43,566 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our NX's trim level is 350. This NX 350 steps things up with ventilated and heated front seats, a power liftgate, and an upgraded 14-inch infotainment screen, now with inbuilt navigation with voice activation. This SUV is packed with amazing standard features such as NuLuxe synthetic leather upholstery, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with remote start, with Lexus Assistant, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio keeping you connected and entertained. Road safety is assured, thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with intersection support and rear cross traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include a HomeLink garage door transmitter, selective service internet access, front and rear cupholders, a rearview camera, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Lexus NX