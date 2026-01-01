$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Ariya
EVOLVE+ - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
26,954KM
VIN JN1BF0BA0RM430570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2428
- Mileage 26,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A serene and wide-open design lets you relax into luxury in this 2024 Ariya. This 2024 Nissan ARIYA is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 26,954 km. It's Gun Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our ARIYA's trim level is EVOLVE+. Take a trip into tomorrow with this Evolve+ featuring a heads-up display, sunroof, power liftgate, fog lamps, and a 360-degree camera. This Ariya is a bold step in a new direction with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory function and 8-way power front passenger seat
Sliding Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (P-AEB)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 19" Alloy -inc: aero wheel covers
Manual-Leveling Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
11.090 Final Drive Ratio
Transmission: Single Fixed Speed
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 14 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 91 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 178kW Single AC Synchronous AM67
2024 Nissan Ariya