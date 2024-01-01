Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Compare at $28085 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $26495! <br> <br> Whether its a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 4,505 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Kicks

4,505 KM

$26,495

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

4,505KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV9RL490874

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,505 KM

Heated Seats

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Aluminum Wheels

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Proximity Key

Android Auto

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
