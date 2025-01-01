Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 28,334 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kickss trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 28,334 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

