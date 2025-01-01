$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2024 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,334KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV9RL500897
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 28,334 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Nissan Kicks