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2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Low Mileage
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,225KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3RL553385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2614
- Mileage 25,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,225 km. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,225 km. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Nissan Kicks