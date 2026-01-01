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2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Certified - Low Mileage
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Certified - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,018KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV3RL551703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2613
- Mileage 22,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage!
Whether it's a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,018 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Whether it's a road trip to the woods or all the gear for your next gig, this Kicks fits whatever you are into. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,018 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Nissan Kicks