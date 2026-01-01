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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 11,574 km. Its Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Kicks

11,574 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Kicks

SV - Low Mileage

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2024 Nissan Kicks

SV - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,574KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV2RL547951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2615
  • Mileage 11,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2024 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 11,574 km. It's Super Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-714-8880

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2024 Nissan Kicks