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2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Certified - Low Mileage
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV - Certified - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,757KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV1RL574509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRI
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0036A
- Mileage 17,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage!
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 17,757 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aspen White Tri in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2024 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 17,757 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Aspen White Tri in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Step up to this SV trim for stylish aluminum wheels, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 205/55R17 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.93 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 1,660 kgs
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches, 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanCon...
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Nissan Kicks