2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1DR3DFXRC217327
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads-up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Nissan Pathfinder