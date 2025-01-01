Menu
Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!

On the highway or the scenic route, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Pathfinders trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads-up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12672066

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 5N1DR3DFXRC217327

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, HUD, Wireless Charging, Sunroof!

On the highway or the scenic route, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This Pathfinder Platinum trim adds top of the line comfort features such as a heads-up display, Bose Premium Audio System, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and cooled quilted leather trimmed seats, and heated second row captains chairs. This family SUV is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, a 120V outlet, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Hud, Wireless Charging, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Proximity Key

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Lane Keep Assist

HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

