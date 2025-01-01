$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,068KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE4RC259552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,068 KM
Vehicle Description
You can return to your rugged roots in this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 56,068 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 63,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start 95,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage 55,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Nissan Pathfinder