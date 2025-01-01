Menu
You can return to your rugged roots in this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 56,068 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

56,068 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

12705987

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,068KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE4RC259552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,068 KM

Vehicle Description

You can return to your rugged roots in this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 56,068 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Nissan Pathfinder