$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
2024 Nissan Rogue
Platinum
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,778KM
VIN JN8BT3DD3RW451310
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,778 KM
Vehicle Description
HUD, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 41,778 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2024 Nissan Rogue