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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of lifes adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 9,544 km. Its Glacier White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. Standard features on this Rogue S include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Rogue

9,544 KM

Details Description

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2024 Nissan Rogue

S - Low Mileage

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14097949

2024 Nissan Rogue

S - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,544KM
VIN JN8BT3AB6RW442572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2581
  • Mileage 9,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 9,544 km. It's Glacier White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. Standard features on this Rogue S include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-714-8880

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2024 Nissan Rogue