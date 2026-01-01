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<b>Certified, Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of lifes adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,701 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its Scarlet Ember T in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SL. Stepping up to this Rogue SL rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.<br> <br/>Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Rogue

22,701 KM

Details Description

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2024 Nissan Rogue

SL - Certified - Low Mileage

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14447878

2024 Nissan Rogue

SL - Certified - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,701KM
VIN JN8BT3CB4RW171928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember T
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2658
  • Mileage 22,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 22,701 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Scarlet Ember T in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Stepping up to this Rogue SL rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.

Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2024 Nissan Rogue