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<b>Certified, Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2024 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 16,745 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its Glacier White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. Standard features on this Rogue S include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.<br> <br/>Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2024 Nissan Rogue

16,745 KM

Details Description

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2024 Nissan Rogue

S - Certified - Low Mileage

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14447884

2024 Nissan Rogue

S - Certified - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,745KM
VIN JN8BT3AB4RW448645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2655
  • Mileage 16,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

Capable of crossing over into every aspect of your life, this 2024 Rogue lets you stay focused on the adventure. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 16,745 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Glacier White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. Standard features on this Rogue S include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.

Certified Pre-Owned BenefitsNissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a Nissan, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. Truly an Intelligent Selection.72 month/120,000km* Powertrain Warranty Easy Financing with Nissan Canada Finance 24/7 Nissan Roadside AssistanceRental Vehicle Assistance Personalized Trip Planning Sirius Satellite Radio Trial 10 day/1,500km exchange promiseRigorous Certification ProcessEvery Certified Pre-Owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the Certified status. A Nissan-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process72-month/120,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateNissans Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 120,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 600 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gaskets Transmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controls Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets $0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain Warranty


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2024 Nissan Rogue