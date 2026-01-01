$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
9,489KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV3RY216869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats!
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2024 Sentra. This 2024 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 9,489 km. It's Super Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, height adjustable front seats and height adjustable front head restraints
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (R-IEBP)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder -inc: idle stop/start
5.03 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Nissan Sentra