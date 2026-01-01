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2024 Nissan Versa
SR - Navigation - LED Lights
2024 Nissan Versa
SR - Navigation - LED Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$22,196
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
80,007KM
VIN 3N1CN8FV5RL866893
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, LED Lights, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $22862 - Our Price is just $22196!
With this 2024 Nisan Versa, city driving has never seemed so much fun. This 2024 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Nissan Versa stays true to the core mandate of providing a value-packed yet competent urban commuter. The updated looks and smooth handling with class-leading efficiency are few of the delightful characteristics that make this subcompact sedan a top pick. The interior is also loaded with great tech and safety features that ensure a blissful and hassle-free commute every time, in all conditions. This sedan has 80,007 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SR. This range-topping Versa SR gets an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights, silver alloy wheels, a lip spoiler, and a dark chrome grille. Other features include SR fabric heated front seats, remote start, blind spot detection, front fog lamps, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant voice recognition. Safety features include intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, LED Lights, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $22862 - Our Price is just $22196!
With this 2024 Nisan Versa, city driving has never seemed so much fun. This 2024 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Nissan Versa stays true to the core mandate of providing a value-packed yet competent urban commuter. The updated looks and smooth handling with class-leading efficiency are few of the delightful characteristics that make this subcompact sedan a top pick. The interior is also loaded with great tech and safety features that ensure a blissful and hassle-free commute every time, in all conditions. This sedan has 80,007 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SR. This range-topping Versa SR gets an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights, silver alloy wheels, a lip spoiler, and a dark chrome grille. Other features include SR fabric heated front seats, remote start, blind spot detection, front fog lamps, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant voice recognition. Safety features include intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, LED Lights, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat and height-adjustable front head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Prima-Tex Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 205/50R17 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.75 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
40.9 L Fuel Tank
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2024 Nissan Versa SR - Navigation - LED Lights 80,007 KM $22,196 + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$22,196
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Nissan Versa