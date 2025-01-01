Menu
Low Mileage!

Sensible, efficient and reliable, this 2024 Corolla Cross embodies the delightful merits of the sedan its based on. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This low mileage SUV has just 15,617 kms. Its barcelona red m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Corolla Crosss trim level is LE AWD. This Corolla Cross LE AWD steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red M
  • Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Sensible, efficient and reliable, this 2024 Corolla Cross embodies the delightful merits of the sedan its based on. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This low mileage SUV has just 15,617 kms. It's barcelona red m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. This Corolla Cross LE AWD steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

