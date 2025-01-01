$33,079+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Low Mileage
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,900KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7MUCAABG9RV110703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red M
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0063
- Mileage 12,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Toyota builds on the proven Corolla sedan platform to deliver this Corolla Cross, with even more cargo space and versatility. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This low mileage SUV has just 12,900 kms. It's barcelona red m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. This Corolla Cross LE AWD steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Toyota builds on the proven Corolla sedan platform to deliver this Corolla Cross, with even more cargo space and versatility. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.This low mileage SUV has just 12,900 kms. It's barcelona red m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is LE AWD. This Corolla Cross LE AWD steps things up with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel and automatic air conditioning, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Low Mileage 16,900 KM $33,079 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD - Low Mileage 12,900 KM $33,079 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Low Mileage 18,250 KM $31,079 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross