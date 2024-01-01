$44,888+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
2024 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,247KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV3RW436021
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,247 KM
Vehicle Description
SofTex Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights
This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Kanata.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 20,247 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Trail. Built for the roads less traveled, this RAV4 TRAIL comes with an impressive array of features such as dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive, a power sunroof, wireless charging, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, heated and cooled SofTex seats, a heated leather steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat, LED headlights and fog lights, multi-Terrain driver select modes, power heated mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, downhill assist plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2024 Toyota RAV4