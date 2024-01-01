$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,449KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWGM7BU9RM002820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1371
- Mileage 1,449 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Practical and economical, this 2024 Jetta is engineered to deliver capability, cutting-edge technology, and iconic style on the road. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This low mileage sedan has just 1,449 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. This range-topping Jetta Highline comes standard with an express open/close sunroof, ventilated and heated power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar support and memory function, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio Premium sound system, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Practical and economical, this 2024 Jetta is engineered to deliver capability, cutting-edge technology, and iconic style on the road. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This low mileage sedan has just 1,449 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. This range-topping Jetta Highline comes standard with an express open/close sunroof, ventilated and heated power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar support and memory function, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio Premium sound system, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $123 B/W 90,303 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks S - Proximity Key 60,549 KM $19,695 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect 81,974 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Volkswagen Jetta