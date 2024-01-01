$30,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,785KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU1RM001726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3648
- Mileage 12,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Compare at $31929 - Our Price is just $30999!
This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that promises class-leading fuel economy and ergonomic interior styling. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This sedan has 12,785 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. This range-topping Jetta Highline comes standard with an express open/close sunroof, ventilated and heated power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar support and memory function, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio Premium sound system, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2024 Volkswagen Jetta