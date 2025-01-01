$25,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Manual - Premium Audio
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI Manual - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$25,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,380KM
VIN 3VW1T7BU4RM009702
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats!
This 2024 Jetta GLI balances genuine performance and everyday practicality in an attractively designed package. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2024 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This sedan has 104,380 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is Manual. This sporty sedan is jam-packed with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 Jetta GLI balances genuine performance and everyday practicality in an attractively designed package. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2024 Jetta GLI is Volkswagen features a stylish front end, sporting a bold grille and aggressive bumper, with chiseled body lines that flow into a redesigned rear end with unique honey-comb styling and larger diameter exhaust outlets. The interior is graced with an abundance of sporty styling cues, with a host of safety, infotainment and comfort- oriented technology. Engineered to deliver satisfaction during spirited driving, this 2024 Jetta GLI is an outstanding sports sedan with impressive day-to-day capability.This sedan has 104,380 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta GLI's trim level is Manual. This sporty sedan is jam-packed with amazing standard features such as sport-tuned adaptive suspension, ventilated and heated leather seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, an express open/close sunroof with a sunshade, heated side mirrors, a 6-speaker BeatsAudio premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile device wireless charging, and satellite navigation via an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, and VW Car-Net Safe & Secure. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, ambient lighting, front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 2-way driver power lumbar support, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat w/memory function
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/45R18 91H All-Season
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Phantom Black Alloy
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.24 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 2.0 TSI 228 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Subaru WRX Sport - Sunroof - Low Mileage 7,281 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Acadia AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio 34,665 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition - Heated Seats 160,939 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$25,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2024 Volkswagen Jetta